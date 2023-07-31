24-year-old WWE Superstar confirms departure from the company

Earlier today, it was confirmed by former NXT UK Superstar Aleah James that she was no longer under contract with WWE.

James made a name for herself on the UK developmental brand before the company decided to axe NXT UK in favor of NXT Europe, which is yet to get off the ground. While there was a list of releases at the time, Aleah James wasn't one of the names who departed the company back in August 2022.

Almost a year on, James has confirmed via her Twitter page that she is no longer part of the company.

Aleah James @thealeahjames Sooo now we know I’m free as a bird.. who am I going to wrestle first?????

James was one of the stars that remained part of the company in the hopes that she would appear on the NXT brand alongside many others. This also included her boyfriend Noam Dar, who is currently part of a storyline surrounding the NXT Heritage Cup.

Aleah James hasn't wrestled for WWE since March 2022

James' departure from WWE doesn't come as a complete surprise since she hasn't wrestled on TV for more than a year. The 24-year-old last appeared back in March 2022 when she took on Stevie Turner on NXT UK.

Prior to that appearance, James wrestled on the November 17th, 2021, episode of the show, where she came up short of Isla Dawn.

The British star has now announced that she is a free agent and can wrestle wherever she wants following her departure and will likely be snapped up by several independent companies on the British circuit.

WWE's United Kingdom Championship Tournament back in 2017 showcased the depth of the British wrestling scene, and it's likely that James will slot back in before appearing in Vince McMahon's company again in a few years' time.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Aleah James the best of luck in her future endeavors following her exit.

