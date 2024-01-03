24-year veteran makes WWE NXT debut at New Year's Evil

A seasoned veteran just made his WWE NXT debut tonight at New Year's Evil.

Carlito surprised the WWE Universe when he returned to the promotion several months ago. Since then, the 24-year veteran has aligned himself with the Latino World Order (LWO) and was also involved in a feud with Santos Escobar after he betrayed Rey Mysterio.

Since his return, he has been by the side of the LWO and has always shown up to help them. Tonight on NXT was no different, either. Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Dragon Lee were supposed to face the No Quarter Catch Crew. However, before the match, Lee confirmed that he wouldn't be available due to visa issues. However, the LWO already had a massive surprise, and Carlito came out to a major pop from the crowd.

This is Carlito's debut in the 2.0 rebranding of NXT, as the former Intercontinental Champion previously competed in season one of the brand over 13 years ago. As expected, Carlito and the LWO picked up an impressive victory, much to the chagrin of Drew Gulak.

It will be interesting to see if we will see more appearances of Carlito in NXT going forward.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.