24-year veteran returns to WWE RAW after 3 weeks and refuses Finn Balor's offer to join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest) has been rampant on Monday Night RAW. September has seen the faction expand its numbers with the addition of Dominik Mysterio, and things have certainly changed. Balor offered AJ Styles a spot in the group this week, but the latter refused.

The segment came after Balor and Priest defeated Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle. Later, Dominik mockingly said that he needed to check on his father before laughing with his fellow Judgment Day members.

However, what was interesting was the return of AJ Styles after three weeks. The 24-year veteran, who was last seen on August 29th, appeared on RAW and had a backstage confrontation with Finn Balor, where he refused to join him despite the offer.

Balor noted that he never turned his back on Styles, which was technically accurate. The two have a history dating back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where Bullet Club's founding member Prince Devitt (now known as Finn Balor) left on the same night AJ Styles debuted. The latter then took over as the main man of The Bullet Club.

They had a brief history together in WWE and faced off for the first time at TLC 2017 in an instant classic. They aligned briefly this year, but Balor sided with The Judgment Day while Styles was left without a major feud.

