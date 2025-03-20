  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Batista
  • 240-pound former WWE star looks almost unrecognizable in throwback photo

240-pound former WWE star looks almost unrecognizable in throwback photo

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 20, 2025 21:28 GMT
The star is multi-time world champion in WWE. [Images via his Instagram]
The star is multi-time World Champion in WWE. [Image credits: Star's Instagram account]

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently shared a throwback photo of himself on social media. The star looks nearly unrecognizable in an older image from 38 years ago.

Ad

Batista started his professional wrestling career in the early 2000s. Upon signing with the Stamford-based promotion, The Animal won several titles, including six World Championships, before hanging up his boots after WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

That being said, the 240-pound star recently shared a picture on Instagram when he was 18. Batista looks almost recognizable in an image from 1987, likely taken during his lifeguard or bodybuilding days.

"January 1987," he wrote.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Check out the throwback photograph in his Instagram post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Rising WWE star wants to be a World Champion like Batista and Goldberg

The Stamford-based company and A&E have launched a new show, Legends and Future Greats, designed to showcase up-and-coming talents. The series features Mickie James, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and The Undertaker as coaches, mentoring and training aspiring wrestlers in pursuit of a future WWE contract.

Ad

In a preview video on the company's YouTube channel, the legendary Evander Holyfield's son, Elijah Holyfield gave his introduction before stating his ultimate goal. The former football player mentioned drawing inspiration from wrestlers like Batista and Goldberg. Elijah aims to become a World Champion, particularly envisioning a title victory in his hometown of Atlanta.

"All the advice I've got is take a little bit from everybody that you do like. My favorite of all time is probably Batista, so something of that nature. I've got a chance to talk to Goldberg a couple of times. He kinda told me a little bit about his experience and how he won his [WCW] Championship in Atlanta. Thinking of that in Atlanta, oh my God, Atlanta's my hometown, and that would be an experience that I would literally cry. I get goosebumps thinking about it. My goal is to be the champion of the world. In my mind, [that is] what I came here to do, and that's what I'll try to do every single day," he said.
Ad

youtube-cover

The Animal has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Fans will have to wait and see if Dave Batista will take place among the immortals this year ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी