25-year-old AEW star might join WWE, says veteran, after becoming a free agent in 2024

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of HOOK leaving AEW to join WWE. Although he claimed it was possible, the TNA legend wondered how the Stamford-based company would book the second-generation wrestler.

Taz's son debuted in AEW nearly four years ago. He has since been an active competitor in Tony Khan's promotion. While the 24-year-old recently lost the FTW Championship to Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty, reports suggested his contract will expire later this year.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan answered a fan's question about whether HOOK could join NXT after becoming a free agent. The wrestling veteran stated that it was possible. Nevertheless, he questioned whether the Stamford-based company would book him like AEW did:

"Why not? He's so young. Isn't he like 22 or 23? He's young. He's young. He's athletic as hell. But let me ask a question. Would NXT be willing to book him? That would be my argument, is would they book him to be this monster even though he's yay tall and yay big like AEW does? Like, if I'm him, I don't know how I feel about that. Depends on how much money he's making," he said. [29:43 - 30:14]

Taz won't have a problem with his son going to WWE

Since 2019, Taz has been a color commentator and a manager at Tony Khan's promotion. While HOOK has been working closely with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believed the latter would not have a problem with his son moving to the Stamford-based company.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW General Manager suggested that HOOK must move to WWE if he received an opportunity:

"Fortunately, HOOK's got a father who understands the business and has been through it in every way, shape, or form. He understands the business and knows how to make the right decisions, so I suspect HOOK, by virtue of proximity, has some of those same feelings and perspectives that I for one hope, because I'm friends with Taz. I like Taz and I hope as a father, that HOOK gets the f**k out of there as fast as he can. If he's got an opportunity at NXT, or in WWE in any way, shape, or form, take it," he said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Several former AEW stars have moved to the Stamford-based company over the past few years, including Lexis King and Jade Cargill. It would be interesting to see if HOOK will follow in their footsteps.

How would you book HOOK in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

