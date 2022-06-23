"I think I'll reach my top there"- 25-year-old female star would love to manage WWE's Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

Selina de la Renta stated her desire to manage WWE star Rey Mysterio on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

The 25-year-old star made a name for herself in a managerial role in Major League Wrestling (MLW). She managed top stars like Low Ki and AEW's Lucha Brothers during her time with the promotion.

Speaking about the pro wrestlers she would like to associate herself with, Salina mentioned that she admires Rey Mysterio a lot and would love to be the former champion's mouthpiece:

"I've always had a dream of managing Rey Mysterio. I've always said that if I did that, I'm pretty much out and you will never see me again because I think I'll reach my top there. I really admire him and I got to meet him and sometimes you meet your idols and they're not quite what you expect, but [Rey was] completely different." [10:13 - 10:34]

The former MLW Star added that she would also like to work with The Hardys:

"This is going to be like a super left field, but I would love to manage The Hardys. It's just they're hardcore and it's incredible. I've had the opportunity to manage amazing stars and I just feel like the bar is set too high now. I would just say Rey Mysterio is definitely one and the Hardys. That would be an honor." (10:35 - 11:24)

Salina de la Renta was close to joining WWE

Salina de la Renta has made quite the name for herself on the independent circuit. The 25-year-old also had tryouts for WWE last year.

She revealed that she had promising conversations with Canyon Ceman, who was in the talent acquisition department. However, Canyon was released from WWE in July 2021 which put a damper on Salina's recruitment:

"When I was on my way out, I had a conversation with Canyon, and he was like, 'We're looking now for a young Latino talent, and this is going to be perfect,'" Salina recalled. "I should be calling you in like two days, and I was like, 'Perfect, then I would be hearing from you.' A month goes by, and nothing and I was like, 'What is happening?' And then I decided to email them, and I got an email back from them, the WWE, saying that these two people that I was contacting got fired." [21:17 - 21:52]

Salina is one of the top young prospects in the wrestling business and is good at elevating stars to new heights. It'll be interesting to see which promotion she'll end up with next.

