25-year-old WWE star defeats Natalya in the first-ever Women's NXT Underground Match

Wrestling veteran Natalya collided with Lola Vice in the first-ever Women's NXT Underground Match on this week's episode of Spring Breakin'. The two stars signed a contract last week to make the bout official.

After the bell rang, Lola hit a punch and a kick. She went for a spin kick but Nattie caught her leg and speared her off the ring into the people at ringside. Lola kicked the WWE veteran in the midsection and the latter tried to go for a submission hold but it was prevented. Natalya did a takedown and locked the former MMA fighter in a kneebar.

Lola Vice escaped and kicked the multi-time champion several times. She then sent Nattie to the floor with a hip attack. Natalya hit Lola with two snap suplexes on the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, Lola sent The BOAT into the ringpost, spine first, and hit her with several more kicks followed by a triangle choke. Lola then trapped Nattie in a guillotine. After she got free, she locked Lola Vice in the Sharpshooter.

Shayna Baszler then locked Karmen Petrovic in the Kirifuda Clutch, forcing Nattie to release the hold to save her friend. The latter traded blows with Baszler, but after she got back into the ring, Lola Vice nailed her with a backhand and hammer fists to win the match via knockout.

