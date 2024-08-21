  • home icon
  25-year-old WWE star revealed as Roxanne Perez's next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship 

Aug 21, 2024
Roxanne Perez is the current NXT Women's Champion.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, a Gauntlet Match was held to determine Roxanne Perez's next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT No Mercy 2024. Jaida Parker emerged victorious and now has a title shot against The Prodigy.

Wren Sinclair and Sol Ruca started things off. The former locked the latter in a half-Boston Crab. The two stars went for the same move and took each other out. The time expired and Adriana Rizzo entered the match. She performed a double crossbody, hit Wren with a suplex, and delivered a punch to her opponents in the corner.

Sol Ruca nailed Rizzo with a superkick and later hit her with a Neckbreaker followed by a Powerbomb. She pinned The D'Angelo Family member to eliminate her from the match. Brinley Reece was the next person to join the match. She hit Wren and Sol Ruca with a double clothesline and spiked Sinclair with a cutter.

Kendal Grey joined the bout and attacked everyone in the ring. She nailed Sol Ruca with a hurricanrana and eliminated Brinley Reece. Grey hit Ruca with a springboard crossbody but the latter planted her with an electric chair facebuster. Sol Ruca hit Wren Sinclair with the Sol Snatcher and eliminated her.

Finally, Jaida Parker nailed Ruca with a running hip attack and won the match. She is now the number-one contender for Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship. Parker will take on The Prodigy for the gold at NXT No Mercy 2024.

