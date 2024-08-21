25-year-old WWE star revealed as Roxanne Perez's next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship 

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, a Gauntlet Match was held to determine Roxanne Perez's next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT No Mercy 2024. Jaida Parker emerged victorious and now has a title shot against The Prodigy.

Wren Sinclair and Sol Ruca started things off. The former locked the latter in a half-Boston Crab. The two stars went for the same move and took each other out. The time expired and Adriana Rizzo entered the match. She performed a double crossbody, hit Wren with a suplex, and delivered a punch to her opponents in the corner.

Sol Ruca nailed Rizzo with a superkick and later hit her with a Neckbreaker followed by a Powerbomb. She pinned The D'Angelo Family member to eliminate her from the match. Brinley Reece was the next person to join the match. She hit Wren and Sol Ruca with a double clothesline and spiked Sinclair with a cutter.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Kendal Grey joined the bout and attacked everyone in the ring. She nailed Sol Ruca with a hurricanrana and eliminated Brinley Reece. Grey hit Ruca with a springboard crossbody but the latter planted her with an electric chair facebuster. Sol Ruca hit Wren Sinclair with the Sol Snatcher and eliminated her.

Finally, Jaida Parker nailed Ruca with a running hip attack and won the match. She is now the number-one contender for Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship. Parker will take on The Prodigy for the gold at NXT No Mercy 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback