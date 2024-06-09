25-year-old WWE Superstar breaks silence after horrific injury on recent show; expected to be out for 6 months

A 25-year-old WWE Superstar recently took to social media to break his silence after he suffered a horrific injury on NXT Level Up. The star being referred to here is Javier Bernal.

Bernal signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 and started performing for the company's developmental brand, NXT. During the latest edition of NXT Level Up, the young star teamed up with Drake Morreaux to lock horns with Chase U members Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne, in which Hudon and Osborne emerged victorious.

However, Javier Bernal recently revealed on his Twitch stream that he suffered a brutal injury during the bout as he broke his foot in a few places and is expected to be out for at least six months.

Trending

Now Bernal has taken to X/Twitter to break his silence, letting everyone know about the injury. The 25-year-old posted a thread in which he explained the extent of the injury and said that he needed surgery.

The NXT star also promised that he would give fans someone who they can believe in and look up to upon his return.

Check out screenshots of his tweets below:

Screenshot of Javier Bernal's thread on X/Twitter

Several big WWE names are currently out of action due to injuries

Some of the biggest names in WWE are currently out of in-ring action after suffering injuries, including Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and more.

Meanwhile, the NXT roster has taken a few hits as well with Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons. Now Javier Bernal has also joined the long list of currently injured stars.

Javier Bernal has yet to win any major title in WWE. Many fans believe the star has not been given many opportunities to showcase his talent. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the 25-year-old star's future.

We at Sportskeeda wish Javier Bernal a speedy recovery and hope he returns to in-ring competition better than ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback