26-year-old 'Next Brock Lesnar' makes huge announcement about big career move

The star who has become commonly known as the "Next Brock Lesnar" has made a huge announcement. The message he sent to the fans concerns the next step of his career.

Some stars have always been on the cusp of breaking through as the next big thing. It appears that one such star is Parker Boudreaux, aka the Next Brock Lesnar. The 26-year-old has found the narrative surrounding his wrestling career always touting him as the star who will have the same success as The Beast.

Unfortunately, that's not been the case for the star so far. Despite his past involvement with WWE, he did not develop into the star immediately the promotion wanted him to. His character didn't really help him there, and he didn't get a chance to prove he had what it takes. Boudreaux was released and eventually went to All Elite Wrestling. His run stagnated in AEW as well, and he was released earlier this year.

Trending

The Next Brock Lesnar took to Instagram to announce that he will be coming to Japan as part of GLEAT's events. GLEAT will hold shows in Japan on October 6 and 9. The shows are promising to be huge, with multiple top names announced.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The star has been announced (Credit: Instagram)

The Rascalz, El Hijo del Vikingo, and many more stars have also been announced for the show.

Expand Tweet

Parker Boudreaux is still young enough to become the Next Brock Lesnar

While Lesnar got an early start to his dominant career, Parker Boudreaux is still 26. The star has ample time to develop and become the star he can be.

Given his age, he still has a chance to return to WWE or AEW if he can prove himself outside both companies. This appears to be the first step in what could be the biggest moments of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback