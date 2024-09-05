  • home icon
  26-year-old 'next Brock Lesnar' wins Strongest Wrestler title at event

26-year-old 'next Brock Lesnar' wins Strongest Wrestler title at event

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 05, 2024 04:14 GMT
The star has the chance to stand out (Credit: Instagram and WWE.com)
The star has the chance to stand out (Image credit: The star's Instagram and WWE.com)

A star who has commonly become known as the 'next Brock Lesnar' just won a competition that declared him the strongest professional wrestler. He defeated several others to earn the honor.

Eight of the best stars from across wrestling were present at the recent Wrestling Combine event, which was put together by Mojo Rawley's Paragon Talent Group, which teamed up with DraftKings. The stars trained for the event and participated in different segments to prove their ability. The category of Strongest Wrestler was determined through the Test of Strength. This included the star known as the "Next Brock Lesnar"—Parker Boudreaux.

Parker Boudreaux decided to take things to the next level regarding the Test of Strength. Earlier in the night, he had fallen slightly short of being declared the Fastest Wrestler, which went to Mike Rallis. However, when it came to the Test of Strength, he first defeated Moose in the first round and then defeated Mike Rallis to become the "Strongest Wrestler."

The video of the competition can be seen below.

youtube-cover

Parker Boudreaux has some things left to achieve before he can live up to the name of "Next Brock Lesnar"

Although Boudreaux was first given that moniker because of his similar appearance to that of a young Brock Lesnar, the star has not had the most success in his career thus far.

He was released from WWE after a good run and then later from AEW. However, he has started to make his name in the Indies and is already seen as a fierce competitor who can take on most of the opponents he faces.

At this time, the star has already developed a reputation for brutality and destruction, completely dominating whoever he faces. At only 26 years old, the star has more than enough time to impress WWE or AEW and make a big return.

Edited by Angana Roy
