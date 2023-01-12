26-year-old rising WWE Superstar would be down to main-event WrestleMania 39 against Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair had a very successful 2022 as she defeated Becky Lynch on several occasions and won the RAW Women's Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley recently said she could face The EST of WWE in the main event of WrestleMania.

Belair achieved several milestones after making her move from the black and gold brand to the main roster. She became the first African-American woman to main-event WrestleMania and won the Royal Rumble match in 2021 by entering 3rd and lasting over 56 minutes.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley won the RAW Women's Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 37. Recently, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day said she would be down to main-event WrestleMania 39 against Belair, who is the current RAW Women's Champion.

"Myself, maybe against Bianca Belair." (From 1:27 to 1:32)

It will be interesting to see a clash between the two major stars in the women's division. The last time the two met inside the squared circle was at the 2021 Royal Rumble match which was won by the EST of WWE.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were scheduled to face each other at Money in the Bank 2022

Last year, Bianca Belair finally redeemed herself when she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to win the RAW Women's Championship. She spent the summer feuding with Big Time Becks for the title.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day after turning on Liv Morgan and aiding Edge to defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. She feuded with Morgan as the latter teamed up with Styles and Finn Balor.

In June 2022, Rhea Ripley won a fatal four-way match and became the new number-one contender for Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.

Unfortunately, fans didn't get to witness a massive showdown between the two stars as Rhea Ripley was injured and taken out of the scheduled match, which led to Carmella earning a shot against the champion and facing her at the event.

