26-year-old star loses important match following Chad Gable's message on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri faced Candice LeRae during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Chad Gable has been especially harsh towards his Alpha Academy stablemates recently. Before her match against Candice LeRae later in the show, Maxxine was backstage preparing for the bout. Gable interrupted her and questioned why she appeared so pleased.

Maxxine explained that she was happy about her Women's Battle Royal performance last week. Gable, however, ripped into her, suggesting that celebrating a losing effort was foolish. He then challenged her to prove herself during her upcoming match.

With a chip on her shoulder, Maxxine started the match strong. She delivered a series of impactful moves, including a suplex and a bulldog, which visibly frustrated and rattled Candice. Dupri then applied the Ankle Hold submission in the middle of the ring.

However, she was forced to release the hold when Indi Hartwell attacked her ally Ivy Nile at ringside. Candice capitalized on the distraction, landing a decisive big boot. Following up with her signature move, "The Wicked Stepmother," Candice secured the victory over Maxxine.

It will be interesting to see what Chad Gable has to say about the 26-year-old WWE star's performance.