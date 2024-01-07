26-year-old star officially added to the WWE SmackDown roster

Triple H has done an excellent job at providing much-needed depth to the WWE roster since taking over the creative duties. Other than bringing back many formerly released stars, Hunter has also promoted a lot of talent from NXT. That is the case once again as Tyler Bate's move to the main roster has been made official.

The 26-year-old has been associated with the Stamford-based promotion since 2016. He made his main roster debut last night as he reunited with former stablemate Butch to defeat Pretty Deadly.

Shortly after the match, Bate's move to the blue brand was made official and the same reflected on his page on the company's official website.

The team of Bate and Butch would likely be a new addition to the tag team roster. With Authors of Pain also back in WWE, many have voiced their opinion to split the tag titles as SmackDown is left without active tag champions.

Dutch Mantell commented on Tyler Bate's WWE SmackDown debut

Tyler Bate had a successful first night on the main roster as he reunited with Butch to defeat Pretty Deadly. The 26-year-old spent a lot of time on NXT and NXT UK before being called up but fans are nonetheless excited to see what he brings to the table.

Dutch Mantell also commented on Bate's debut on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk. The former WWE manager claimed that the Englishman looked like a typical babyface from the old days and even worked that way.

"I think they reached down in the video content of Mid South Wrestling with Bill Watts in 1986 and pulled Tyler Bate out of the slew of babyfaces they had then. He does look like the old Mid-southern typical babyface underneath wrestler, and he works like that too." Mantell continued, "I don't think he found a lot. But he's not bad in the ring. He's okay."

Tyler Bate was a prominent member of NXT and NXT UK before that. He was the inaugural NXT UK Champion and even won the Tag Team Titles on one occasion. The star is well-known for his explosive wrestling style and fans have great expectations from him on the main roster.

