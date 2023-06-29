26-year-old star was "super nervous" to work with Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominant figures in WWE. The Beast Incarnate can instantly instill fear in anyone who watches him walk down the aisle. Recently, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio revealed that he was super nervous to work with The Beast during their first encounter.

In 2019, Brock Lesnar had a brief feud with Rey Mysterio after he won the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston in October. During their rivalry, Dominik Mysterio was involved and got physical for the first time before transitioning into a performer.

The father-son duo tried their best to beat The Beast at WWE Survivor Series 2019 and even performed a double 619. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the 26-year-old Judgment Day member said he was super nervous to work with Brock Lesnar at the time, but it was an interesting way to kickstart his WWE career. Check it out:

"I remember being super nervous getting involved with Brock Lesnar. I mean, for obvious reasons. But yeah it was a very very interesting part to start my career with WWE in 2019. It was a lot of fun." (From 3:04 to 3:24)

Only time will tell if the two stars ever collide inside the squared circle for a one-on-one contest.

Brock Lesnar's last WWE feud before his hiatus was against Dominik Mysterio's current rival

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar ended his feud against Bobby Lashley and Omos at WWE Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39, respectively, and went on to feud with Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania.

The Beast Incarnate initially came out to even the odds against The Bloodline but ended up betraying The American Nightmare. Later, Cody Rhodes beat The Beast at WWE Backlash 2023.

The two stars were set to compete in a rematch at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. However, Lesnar won the match as some damage was done to Rhodes at the hands of The Beast ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is now feuding with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio while The Beast Incarnate is on a hiatus. Both the stars sit at one victory each. It will be interesting to see if Lesnar returns to the company in London and continue his feud with The American Nightmare to break the equalizer.

