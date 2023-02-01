26-year-old star teases the return of popular WWE stable 

Up-and-coming WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell recently teased the return of her popular faction, The Way, via her social media.

Hartwell, who currently performs in World Wrestling Entertainment's 3rd brand, NXT, was a part of The Way alongside Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, and the group's leaders Johnny Gargano and Candie LeRae. Currently, all the faction's former members are performing on WWE's flagship show Monday Night RAW, with the exception of Hartwell.

With her time in NXT possibly coming to an end, Indi Hartwell posted a GIF of her former teammate Johnny Gargano on social media. In the GIF Gargano signs the words 'NXT 4 Life'. With 'The Way' Hartwell posted the tweet, fans wonder if she is foreshadowing a reunion of her old faction.

Indi Hartwell has been a part of the developmental brand for over three years. Hartwell has improved greatly both in the ring and on the microphone, her biggest moment to date was undoubtedly when she won the NXT Women's Tag Team title alongside Candice LeRae.

Johnny Gargano on his WWE return

Last August, the Ohio native made his return to the company after less than a year, as he took time away to take care of his newborn son.

Now back and performing weekly on Monday Night RAW, Johnny Wrestling recently recapped his unannounced return from last summer, whilst speaking to CityNews Ottawa.

"I was kind of relieved, actually. I was out of the wrestling bubble for so long, I was worried that people were going to forget me and forget what I did in this ring. And here I am, I come out and hear these Johnny Wrestling chants and people were excited to see me on RAW." Gargano added: "I''m sitting at home, my body doesn't hurt and mentally, I'm feeling great. But there was thought process I was having, and that was if I wanted to go back and wrestle again." H/T CityNews Ottawa

Whilst the fanfare on the night was palpable, Johnny Gargano is yet to have a major standout win on WWE's main roster since returning, however, at just 35 years of age, he has plenty of time on his side.

