26-year-old WWE star apparently takes shots at Roman Reigns following budget cuts

The WWE Universe is currently in shock as the Stamford-based promotion is undergoing budget cuts, leading to the release of several superstars. Some major names like former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler have been laid off from their contracts.

Ad

Budget cuts are usually stressful for both fans and employees. Amongst the current releases, a WWE NXT and Evolve star has gone viral on Twitter/X for making controversial claims. The superstar even targeted Roman Reigns and the entire Samoan lineage. The 26-year-old superstar in question is Keanu Carver.

Though it's not confirmed yet whether he has been released in the budget cuts, his posts seem to be hinting at frustration toward the other releases.

Ad

Trending

He also aimed his wrath at Roman Reigns, apparently, and even called out the "Samoan" dynasty in wrestling. Reigns was recently in the news after he stated that he voted for Donald Trump in the recent Presidential elections.

"These mfs ain ready for ts they di*keating these Samoan mfs who think they like that who be voting for trump n ain really like that."

Ad

Keanu Carver seemingly goes off on Roman Reigns! (Credit: X)

It will be interesting to see if Triple H takes action against Keanu Carver for stirring controversy online, taking shots at Roman Reigns, and crossing the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More