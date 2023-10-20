26-year-old WWE star has an eye on Jade Cargill as her next opponent

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria has talked about facing the recently-signed star, Jade Cargill.

Cargill sent shockwaves across the wrestling world when she signed with WWE last month. The former AEW star has since been seen on live television, making appearances at various shows, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Lyra Valkyria said that she hopes Cargill joins the NXT roster. The Irish star also revealed that she would love to face the newly-signed superstar.

"Yes (I’m hoping Jade Cargill lands in NXT). Absolutely. I know there’s a lot of hype and people wondering where she’s gonna go but, if I win that championship, she’d be someone that I’d have my eye on and I would absolutely love to go up against," Valkyria said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Valkyria defeated Tegan Nox during the latest episode of NXT ahead of her bout with Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc. It will be interesting to see what brand Jade Cargill eventually ends up at.

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill sends a cryptic message during NXT

Jade Cargill made an appearance during the latest episode of NXT. In the closing segment of the show, Lyra Valkyria was seen tearing the picture of her idol, Becky Lynch, ahead of the duo's NXT Women's Championship match at Halloween Havoc.

As Valkyria walked away, Cargill appeared on the television screen, pointing at her watch. This could mean that her time was coming soon to potentially go after the NXT Women's Championship.

This happened after Cargill was seen confronting Becky Lynch during a backstage segment on RAW. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the talented star.

What did you make of Lyra Valkyria's remarks regarding Jade Cargill? Let us know in the comments section below.

