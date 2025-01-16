CM Punk is currently in his second WWE stint, and although a lengthy injury hindered him, it's been a successful run for him. Oba Femi spoke about working with him in NXT and revealed the advice he's received from the wrestling veteran.

The Ruler won the coveted NXT Championship last week at New Year's Evil in the main event match of the show. He's one of the fastest up-and-comers on the roster and has the potential to become a major star in the future. CM Punk shows up at the Performance Center regularly, even though he doesn't appear on TV.

During an appearance on the latest edition of No-Contest Wrestling, Oba Femi shared his experience working with The Second City Saint behind the scenes in WWE NXT. When asked if he got to pick CM Punk's brain a little bit, Oba stated:

"Yes, I have been able to. He gave me feedback on my match with Wes Lee. He gave me feedback on my match with Axiom. I remember him being present for those two. Yeah, he's been at so many more shows, but those are the ones I remember, you know, going to talk to him after my match. It's always good to have someone who is currently active tell you things because they're in with the times," said Femi. [28:37-29:01]

The 26-year-old also spoke about the advice he's received from the former WWE Champion:

"The old-timers will tell you kayfabe, protect the business, love the business, die for the business,' and all that. It's still the same way, but now we're at the point where we pull the curtain back a little bit. We let the fans in on what we do and who we are outside of when we're just on TV. So CM Punk, long story short, is very useful, too. Honestly, he's a huge resource, and I hope the other NXT Superstars see it the same way. It's amazing to have him here at the PC." [29:25-29:56]

Oba Femi named CM Punk as one of his favorite wrestlers growing up

When The Ruler was asked which wrestlers he admired growing up, he mentioned The Voice of the Voiceless, among other names like The Undertaker and Triple H.

"CM Punk recently just joined WWE again, like a year ago, I want to say—and for a while, we weren’t allowed to talk about him. So, a lot of people asked me, 'Who are your favorites?' and I would want to say CM Punk, but I couldn’t. It’s great that now I can. I can say his name again. So, yeah, he was up there." [27:30-27:50]

A match between Punk and Oba Femi in WWE would certainly be interesting to see. It'd definitely be a dream come true for The Ruler.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit No-Contest Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

