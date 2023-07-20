26-year-old WWE Superstar comments on recent loss on RAW 

A WWE Superstar has taken to social media to make a statement following her team's loss on RAW.

Maxxine Dupri has formed an unlikely alliance on the red brand with Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy. Over the past few weeks, the tag team has traded victories with former RAW Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders, who have female superstar Valhalla in their corner.

This week on RAW, The Viking Raiders defeated the Alpha Academy in WWE's second-ever Vikings Rules Match. During the bout, Dupri delivered a top rope cross-body to Valhalla. The maneuver impressed Chad Gable, who celebrated with Maxxine by returning her the Alpha Academy jacket. However, the former Sarah Logan ruined the moment by putting Maxxine through a table.

Despite the loss, the former Director of Talent of Maximum Male Models was clearly proud of herself for coming to the aid of her teammates during the match. She took to Instagram to comment.

"Search & Rescue," she said.

Valhalla sends a message to Maxxine Dupri after putting her through a table on WWE RAW

Another superstar who was proud of their actions in the Vikings Rules match was Valhalla.

One of the most memorable moments of the match was when the 29-year-old slammed Maxxine Dupri through a table. The moment provoked a huge reaction from the live audience and has been shared many times on social media.

After the bout, Valhalla took to Twitter to explain her actions in the match.

"If I can't have the jacket... no one can," she tweeted.

It's possible that the interactions between Valhalla and Dupri could lead to a singles match between the two female superstars down the line.

Would you like to see Maxxine Durpi vs Valhalla on RAW? Let us know in the comments below.