27-year-old non-WWE Superstar attacks El Grande Americano before his match at WrestleMania 41

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 20, 2025 01:29 GMT
A huge moment at WrestleMania 41 (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)
A huge moment at WrestleMania 41 (Picture Courtesy: Screenshot from Netflix)

El Grande Americano had a huge showing at WrestleMania 41 with a massive victory. However, just before the bell rang, a non-WWE Superstar got involved and attacked Americano.

There was quite some big news ahead of WrestleMania 41 as it was announced that Rey Mysterio suffered a legitimate injury on SmackDown, forcing him to step back. Rey Fenix was announced as his replacement, marking a massive moment for the recently debuted star.

Before the bell rang, El Hijo del Vikingo, the 27-year-old highly touted Mexican star, got involved and attacked El Grande Americano at ringside.

This came about due to WWE's massive acquisition of AAA. Vikingo is one of the most highly accomplished wrestlers from Mexico today and is revered as one of the best in-ring performers in the world.

He even had the chance to shine in AEW when crossing paths with legendary names like Kenny Omega. The next time we see him in WWE may very well be at the Worlds Collide show a couple of months from now. So, WWE fans will have the opportunity to see the magic of Vikingo.

Meanwhile, El Grande Americano cheated to defeat Rey Fenix, and Vikingo came out to help Fenix.

