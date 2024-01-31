27-year-old star challenges Bianca Belair to a first-time-ever match outside of WWE

Bianca Belair has never wrestled outside of WWE in her tenured career as an in-ring performer. However, she recently received a massive challenge from a popular promotion's champion to a first-time-ever singles match.

Over the weekend, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her WWE debut when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, she was eliminated by Bianca Belair after a stellar performance in the gimmick match.

This has made the possibility of stars going to different promotions for dream matches the talk of the town. Speaking to Steve Fall, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace issued a challenge to Bianca Belair, expressing that she would like to face her in a one-on-one contest for the title.

"Of course. Anytime she wants to come over and challenge for the belt (TNA Knockouts World Title), I would love to wrestle her." (From 6:45 to 6:52)

A simple yet effective message sent by the champion to The EST of WWE. It will be interesting to see if Belair accepts the invitation and heads to TNA Wrestling for a one-off match.

Jordynne Grace reflects on her WWE appearance and sends a message to Bianca Belair

In 2022, IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James entered the Women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. The one-off appearance was something that was loved by the fans as they wanted to see more collaboration with other promotions.

During the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2024, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace debuted for the company. After the match, she reflected on her appearance and sent a message to former Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

"Words couldn’t do my feelings justice about any of this. Overwhelmed by the love. That being said, this would never happen on my home turf, @BiancaBelairWWE"

Expand Tweet

In the end, Belair KOD'd Grace out of the match. It will be interesting to see what the talented women will do next in their respective companies.

Do you want to see Jordynne Grace vs Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Steve Fall and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here