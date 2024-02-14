27-year-old star sends creepy message about Lyra Valkyria ahead of upcoming match at WWE show

Lyra Valkyria is certainly not short of challengers to her NXT Women's Title. A young star just posted a creepy message about Lyra ahead of her upcoming match at a WWE show.

Ever since returning to WWE television, Tatum Paxley has been obsessed with Lyra Valkyria. She has stalked the NXT Women's Champion backstage in a creepy manner.

This has sometimes proved to be helpful to Lyra since Tatum has saved her from any sort of assaults and attacks in recent weeks. But this has been getting a bit worrisome for the champion as Paxley seemingly just wouldn't leave her alone.

Paxley has also stolen Lyra's clothes and wore them to the ring for her match previously. Valkyria has been pretty vocal that she does not want anything to do with her. However, Paxley still helped out Valkyria at NXT Vengeance Day when she tried to prevent Lola Vice from cashing in her Breakout contract.

Tonight on NXT, Paxley is set to go one-on-one with Lola Vice on NXT. Ahead of her match, she took to social media to send a creepy message saying Lyra would be proud of her.

"Lyra is gonna be so proud of me!!!"

Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see what is the long-term plan for Tatum Paxley, whose obsession with Lyra Valkyria continues to grow.

What are your thoughts on Tatum Paxley's message? Sound off in the comments section below.

