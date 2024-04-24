27-year-old star vows to go to the extreme to claim WWE championship

A WWE Superstar has set her eyes on the NXT Women's Championship and has promised to do anything to claim it.

The star being discussed here is Tatum Paxley. She betrayed her former friend, Lyra Valkyria, and attacked her on an episode of the white and gold brand. Later, the NXT General Manager announced that Roxanne Perez would defend her Women's Title against Lyra and Paxley in a triple-threat match at the Spring Breakin' event.

On last night's show, The Prodigy stole the win from under the 27-year-old star's nose in the closing moments of the match. This surely rubbed Paxley in the wrong way, and she broke her silence after the Spring Breakin' event.

During WWE's Digital Exclusive interview, Tatum Paxley mentioned she is laser-focused on winning the NXT Women's Championship. She's willing to go all-out to win the title.

"I tried so hard and I was this close. I was so close to taking what is finally meant to be mine and I cannot take one more second of that title being mine and if I have to wait one more day for that title, I'm going to take my fingernails and gouge them so deep into my eye sockets that I don't have to see Roxanne Perez with my title anymore. But you know what even with holes in my head, that won't stop me from finding my title. I am not done," Paxley said.

Roxanne Perez sent a message after defeating Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria on WWE NXT

As mentioned earlier, The Prodigy successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship at the Spring Breakin' event. This was the second time the 22-year-old star defended her title on TV.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Roxanne Perez shared a message after retaining her NXT Women's Championship against Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria.

"The Prodigy, don’t forget it. #AndForever #Roxy2x," she wrote.

It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old star will indulge in a fierce rivalry with Perez in order to win the WWE NXT Women's Championship in the near future.

