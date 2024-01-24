27-year-old WWE RAW star fires shots at Zoey Stark ahead of Royal Rumble

WWE RAW Superstar Indi Hartwell recently fired shots at her arch-rival, Zoey Stark.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the duo of Hartwell and Candice LeRae faced Stark and Shayna Baszler for a bout. Despite having the upper hand initially, Hartwell and LeRae lost the match when Stark hit Candice with a Z360, thus picking up the easy win. Both teams gave in their best efforts, but Stark brought in the victory for herself and The Queen of Spades.

Following the bout, Hartwell took to her social media handle to take a dig at Stark after the latter caused her an injury on the latest edition of RAW. She uploaded a photo of her bruised chest with the caption "Zoey," followed by a middle finger emoji.

Check out a screenshot of Indi Hartwell's Instagram story ahead of Royal Rumble at this link.

Vince Russo recently criticized WWE Superstars Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo stated that Baszler and Stark have been unsuccessful at getting over with the fans.

The veteran added that the company should focus on bringing their hitters, who would bring in fame and be over with the audience, as both Baszler and Stark cannot do so.

"Where are the other two? Nowhere to be found now. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Bro, you can’t book like this. That’s why I am saying Chris [Featherstone], like when I’m talking about having your A roster on both shows. You don’t need these people. They are not over. They are never gonna get over. Nobody cares. Go with your big hitters, man."

It would be interesting to see if Stark and Baszler would be able to outshine in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.