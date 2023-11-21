27-year-old WWE RAW Superstar opens up to Bayley about her 'love' for Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks)

A WWE SmackDown Superstar recently posted a story on Instagram posing with Indi Hartwell after the latter referenced Sasha Banks.

Asuka and Kairi Sane recently officially joined the Damage CTRL faction on SmackDown. The Empress of Tomorrow received a t-shirt from The Role Model to officially signify new beginnings. Bayley revealed in a recent interview that she had a different image of Damage CTRL and initially thought to include Peyton Royce and Tegan Nox as the members. The Role Model had previously opened up on BT Sport during an interview about the changes that occured in the stable due to people leaving the company. She also asserted that Dakota Kai was someone she always envisioned in the group.

The founder of Damage CTRL recently posted a picture with Indi Hartwell on Instagram. In the post, Indi sent a heartfelt message to Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) through The Role Model, and asserted that she loved the latter.

Bayley wrote:

"“Tell @themercedesvarnado I love her"- @indihartwell"

Checkout the screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Shotzi broke character to praise Bayley in an interview

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently praised Bayley in an interview on WrestlingNews.co.

Shotzi mentioned that Bayley has been a great role model for her and it's great to share meaningful moments with the leader of Damage CTRL. She also opened up about the phase where Bayley cut her hair, which helped Shotzi take a stand for her sister who was going through a tough phase of chemotherapy.

Shotzi detailed:

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," Shotzi said. [1:01 - 1:31]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Bayley in the near future.

