27-year-old WWE star breaks down after being drafted; is overcome with emotion

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a former NXT Women's Champion became emotional after she was drafted to the red brand. The person in question is Lyra Valkyria, who recently commented on being called up to the main roster.

On WWE SmackDown last Friday, Carmelo Hayes was drafted to the blue brand while Kiana James was drafted to the red brand. On RAW this week, it was announced that Ilja Dragunov would also be joining RAW while Blair Davenport would be going to SmackDown.

After Lyra Valkyria found out that she was drafted to RAW, she broke down in tears and commented on what was going through her mind during an interview at the WWE Performance Center.

"I'm very surprised, very surprised," Lyra Valkyria said. "I'll have to say this, let me just say this once, Lyra Valkyria is WWE RAW. Lyra Valkyria is going to RAW... It means absolutely everything to me. Thank you so much to everyone here. I can't believe my NXT time is over. No, for real though, this does not feel real. I'm not sure my heart is beating, but to the women of the RAW locker room I just have one thing to say, I'm a former NXT Women's Champion, I've already conquered this world. And now on Monday nights, I'm coming to conquer yours." [0:07 - 1:15]

You can check out the clip below:

The changes following the 2024 WWE Draft will go into effect starting with RAW next week, which means the 27-year-old star is still currently a member of the NXT roster, and she will most likely be on the upcoming episode of the white and gold brand.