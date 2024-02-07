27-year-old WWE star steals Lola Vice's valued item

Last Year, WWE Superstar Lola Vice earned a contract for the NXT Women's Championship after defeating Kelani Jordan to win the Breakout Tournament.

Vice treated the contract as her most prized possession and finally cashed in at the 2024 Vengeance Day Premium Live Event this past weekend, where Roxanne Perez went head-to-head against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Title.

Things got interesting after Vice joined the fray to cash in her NXT Women's Breakout Tournament contract; however, she was attacked by Tatum Paxley. The former MMA fighter dealt with the 27-year-old star and officially became a part of a triple-threat title match.

In the end, with a little unwanted assist by Paxley, Lyra Valkyria delivered her finisher on Lola Vice to retain her NXT Women's Championship. The 27-year-old female star managed to steal the Women's Breakout Tournament contract which is no longer possessed by Vice.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tatum Paxley shared a photo of herself posing with the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament contract and teased Lola Vice.

"Hehe 🫣 @lolavicewwe," she wrote.

Check out the WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Lola Vice defeated recently debuted WWE SmackDown star

The 25-year-old star and the latest member of Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown, Elektra Lopez, used to be allies on TV. However, the animosity between the two women began after Vice eliminated Lopez from the multi-woman battle royal several weeks ago on NXT.

The two female stars went into a hard-hitting contest last week on NXT. The bout saw Lola attempt to trap Lopez with a submission hold, but the latter powered out with a bone-jarring slam. In the closing moments, the former MMA fighter with a lightning-fast spin kick, took down Lopez for the win.

As of now, the 31-year-old star will stay with Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto on Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, Lola Vice will be looking forward to climbing up the mountain for another shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

What did you think of Tatum Paxley stealing Lola Vice's prized WWE possession? Sound off in the comments section below.

