27-year-old WWE star teases massive feud with Becky Lynch

The current NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch received a message from an up-and-coming star ahead of her title defense.

The star in question is Jacy Jayne, who has been a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Gigi Dolin. The Man recently won the Women's title on WWE's third brand from Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton has been furious ever since losing her title to Lynch and demanded a rematch leading to their bout at No Mercy 2023. The two women will face each other in an Extreme Rules match.

On Instagram, USA Network shared a poster of Big Time Becks with other female stars of the NXT brand, asking fans who should be the next one to challenge the title.

Among many other stars from the NXT women's roster, Jacy Jayne took a shot at The Man. In her response, the former Toxic Attraction member teased that she would be the next star to stand opposite Becky Lynch, however, the latter is not ready for the conversation.

"We know who it should be. But you're not ready for that conversation," she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of Jacy Jayne's story below:

Jayne seemingly sent a message to Lynch.

Roxanne Perez took a shot at Tiffany Stratton for mocking Becky Lynch

As mentioned above, several female stars want to get their hands on The Man's NXT Women's title. Stratton reacted to the USA Network's post on Twitter and discredited Lynch and other women of the developmental brand.

However, the 21-year-old Roxanne Perez sent a scathing message to former NXT Women's Champion.

"Hi, bimbo. I mean Barbie, former NXT Women’s Champ on the top left," Perez wrote.

Check out Roxanne's tweet below:

It remains to be seen if the new Grand Slam Champion responds to Jacy Jayne for a potential massive feud in the future.

