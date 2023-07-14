27-year-old WWE Superstar has name changed; has been given a completely new look

WWE has made it a habit of keeping things fresh with their stars and giving them looks and names that they think will work best for them. Now, one of their most recent hires, Monika Klisara, has been given a whole new name and has even gone through a change in her look. It appears that this might be the look that the star finally debuts with.

Klisara was a part of the company's latest recruits at the Performance Center. The star, who is yet to make her in-ring debut, was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina. She would then migrate with the rest of her family to Toronto, Canada, and became a Canadian citizen in 1998. This came at the time of the Yugoslav Wars raging in the Balkans.

Her career direction was decided at an early age when she started training in karate at only the age of five. She earned a black belt at the age of 12 and started to compete internationally by the age of 14. Since then, she has won a gold medal in the Canada Games and also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Karte Championships in 2018.

The developmental WWE star posted on Twitter, showing off her new look as well as a new name. There, she was wearing red gear and holding a katana with the Twitter name Karmen Petrovic.

The young WWE star revealed previously that Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill is the inspiration for her character, which certainly fits her look.

