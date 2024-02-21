273 lbs WWE star extends 11-month undefeated streak

A WWE star just extended his undefeated streak after a big win tonight.

Since Oba Femi signed with the WWE, it was clear he was destined for success. Thus, it wasn't surprising to see him take part in the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Oba Femi ran through the competition in the tournament and emerged victorious. He then cashed in his Breakout contract on Dragon Lee, who was already beaten up after his match against Lexis King. He defeated Lee to become the NXT North American Champion.

Given Lexis King's brash behavior, he tried to take credit for Oba Femi's reign as champion and challenged him to a title match tonight on WWE NXT. The two men kicked off the show. It was pretty even when Robert Stone came out to ringside.

This prompted King to leave the ring and shove Stone to the ground. This momentary lapse in concentration helped Oba Femi gain the advantage, and he destroyed with a pop-up powerbomb King to retain his title.

This win only extended his undefeated streak, which started in April, to 11 months.

This win marks another dominant title defense by Oba Femi. It will be interesting to see if anyone can defeat him.

