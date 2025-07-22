28-year-old RAW star can never challenge for one WWE title again if defeated at SummerSlam 2025

On the penultimate WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2025, a champion put a brutal stipulation in place: if she wins at The Biggest Party of the Summer, her opponent will never be able to challenge for that title again.This week on RAW, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch came out to call out her SummerSlam opponent, 28-year-old Lyra Valkyria. During their confrontation, Big Time Becks told Valkyria that their trilogy match would go a little differently. She said that if Valkyria loses, she can never challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Title again.Valkyria accepted the brutal stipulation, with a counter stipulation that there will be no count-outs and no DQs, so there must be a winner.It's going to be a high-stakes match at SummerSlam 2025. One thing is for certain, Valkyria won't be doing double duty. Bayley secured a Women's Tag Team title match without her knowledge, and that meant that if they won on RAW, they would also have to defend the titles against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.Thanks to a combination of factors, including Becky Lynch's interference, that won't be the case, as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are still the Champions.Things are heating up in the women's division.