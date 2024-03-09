28-year-old star had a good recovery after a botch on WWE SmackDown, says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the match between Dragon Lee and Angel during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Dragon Lee returned to action on the blue brand after a little more than two months. The 28-year-old WWE star was confronted by Legado del Fantasma backstage, leading to a match between him and Angel.

While Lee was able to come out on top in his return match, he was involved in an embarrassing botch as he struggled to lift Angel for a powerslam. However, the former NXT North American Champion recovered well to deliver the move.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the moment was the hot spot of the match for him.

"It was a good match as far as wrestling ability goes. I think everybody kinda likes that [Mexican wrestling style]. What I can’t get over is the botched Powerslam by Dragon Lee. He couldn’t get him up, they almost fell, head over heels. But he finally got him up and slammed him and put him down. Good recovery because he tried it and they were off balance. That was the hot spot of the match for me." [From 53:10 onwards]

Dragon Lee signed with WWE in December 2022. While he started in NXT, the star was quickly promoted to SmackDown after strings of impressive performances.

