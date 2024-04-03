28-year-old star promises to "break" Ilja Dragunov in upcoming title match

A popular young star promised Ilja Dragunov that he would "break" him in their upcoming title match.

Tony D'Angelo has come a long way in the past year. He has shown much growth, which has helped him become one of the most popular stars on NXT. He has also accomplished a lot in the past year. However, he has the toughest challenge of his career waiting for him at NXT Stand & Deliver.

A couple of weeks ago, Tony D'Angelo defeated Carmelo Hayes to become the number-one contender for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver. In lieu of their title match, Tony invited Dragunov for dinner, which he accepted.

Tonight, on NXT, Dragunov was picked up and taken to a warehouse, where Tony met him. Ilja Dragunov appreciated the 28-year-old's efforts to get inside his head but stated nothing could stop him from retaining the title at Stand & Deliver.

Tony D'Angelo then grabbed Dragunov's injured arm and told him he could've taken him out any time he wanted, but he would wait until Stand & Deliver. Tony then said he was going to break the unbreakable. The Don asked Ilja to enjoy his last meal before walking away.

It will be interesting to see if Tony D'Angelo will be the one to finally end the dominant title reign of Ilja Dragunov.

