  28-year-old star teased as Iyo Sky's next title opponent on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

28-year-old star teased as Iyo Sky's next title opponent on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 22, 2025 01:45 GMT
The Genius of the Sky got no breaks after WrestleMania (Pic Courtesy: Netflix)
Iyo Sky had a huge Champion vs Champion match against NXT Women's titleholder Stephanie Vaquer on RAW. However, multiple interferences culminated with a 28-year-old star being teased as Iyo's next opponent.

The crowd was hot for the match, with both the Champions getting their offense in. It was an incredible match, getting not one but two "This is awesome" chants.

They even got "Fight forever" chants. Unfortunately, a match of that caliber is just a little too good for an episode of RAW, so of course, there were interferences - not one, but two.

Roxanne Perez, the opponent of Stephanie Vaquer tomorrow on NXT, caused a DQ. Then came Giulia, who was also a recent challenger for the title. Giulia went for Iyo Sky while Roxanne went for Iyo Sky.

Rhea Ripley came out for the save, and neither Giulia nor Perez wanted anything to do with her. They backed off, and Ripley took the Women's World Championship and let Iyo know exactly what it is she wanted.

It looks like WWE very subtly teased an Iyo vs Rhea Ripley as the next Women's World Championship bout. No signs of Bianca Belair, and it's unclear if she's going back to SmackDown or not.

About the author
Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

