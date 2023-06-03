WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is bound to be intrigued by pro-wrestler Madi Wrenkowski's latest comments.

Madi Wrenkowski is a 28-year-old female wrestler who has worked in AEW, NWA, and several other promotions. She has made a bunch of appearances on AEW Dark as well.

Wrenkowski recently had a chat with The A2theK Wrestling Show. She made it known that she is interested in working with WWE somewhere down the line.

"Yeah, of course. All of my doors are open. I would definitely tie myself down to a company if the opportunity presented itself, and it worked for me. If it was presented, [and] worked, I would definitely love to be at WWE. I think as much as people sometimes like to talk poorly of it, that is the company that ultimately made us all fall in love with this sport."

Madi then proposed an interesting idea for an angle with none other than current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Here's what she said:

"I'd also like to get murdered by Rhea Ripley... It would have to be some stipulation where I could get rope breaks, but she couldn't. I would just koala bear [hug] that rope," Wrenkowski said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the hottest acts on WWE TV

The Nightmare has proven her mettle on WWE TV over the past few years. She is one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the current roster. Ripley's star has risen over the past year or so, courtesy of her involvement with The Judgment Day.

Ripley's biggest moment in WWE came when she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. With the win, she exacted revenge on The Queen for her NXT Women's title loss at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

