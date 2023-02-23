28-year-old superstar reveals that she's still eyeing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

WWE SmackDown and RAW are headed for the biggest show of the year under the new leadership of Paul 'Triple H' Levesque in Hollywood. Recently, former Ms. Money in the Bank Liv Morgan revealed that she's still eyeing the blue brand's women's title that she lost last year.

Last year, Liv Morgan reached the top of the women's division when she won the Money in the Bank contract and won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. Unfortunately, she lost the title in less than 100 days.

Upon losing the title, she unlocked her extreme side but has not received a rematch for the championship. Speaking to Mike Jones of DC, Liv Morgan revealed that she has plans to win the title again as she still has her eyes set on the belt.

"100,000% You know, it's all about the journey. So when I do work my way back up to becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion, I'm gonna have this crazy journey full of all the insane moments reminding me of what I was willing to do to get my title back," said Morgan. [From 03:32 to 03:53]

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan gets another opportunity at the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship after WrestleMania 39.

What has Liv Morgan been up to on WWE SmackDown?

Last year, Liv Morgan became the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and ended up defeating Ronda Rousey on two occasions. After a handful of title defenses, she lost the title back to Rousey at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Liv Morgan is a staple on the brand but is yet to receive a championship match. After her feud with Sonya Deville, she faced Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and lost.

Earlier this year, she took part in the Women's Royal Rumble match and entered at Number two spot. After performing for over an hour, she became the runner-up as she was eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce



Love y’all 🖤 Keep working hard, keep fighting for your dreams, & remember.. there’s always room for improvementLove y’all 🖤 Keep working hard, keep fighting for your dreams, & remember.. there’s always room for improvement ✨Love y’all 🖤 https://t.co/zIcvqTwzmG

She received another chance to punch her ticket for WrestleMania 39 when she entered the Women's Elimination Chamber match. However, she was eliminated by Natalya and Asuka after she passed out.

Do you think Liv Morgan will recapture the Women's Title in the future? Sound off in the comment section below.

