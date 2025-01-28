28-year-old WWE champion entering the Royal Rumble match makes no sense, according to legend Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter thinks that a current champion in WWE entering the Royal Rumble match makes no sense. The big announcement came on Monday Night RAW.

On the show, 28-year-old Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria announced her entry into the Women's Rumble match. For years, there has been a debate on whether it makes sense for champions to enter the Royal Rumble. It made sense in certain cases, like 2016, because the WWE Title was being defended in the Rumble match. In 2020, it made even more sense because Brock Lesnar was so dominant as WWE Champion that he didn't have a contender. Moreover, it directly added to the story of Drew McIntyre eliminating him and eventually winning the Rumble. However, it's common for United States and Intercontinental Champions to enter.

After Valkyria announced her entry into the Women's Rumble match, legend Bill Apter explained why it doesn't make much sense:

"I don't have any issues with Lyra. I predicted that she was going to be a major star. My confusion is that since she's the Intercontinental Champion, why would she enter the Royal Rumble? To go for another title, I guess? It doesn't make sense to me that someone already holding a belt would go on to the Royal Rumble," he said.

It's up for debate whether champions should enter the Rumble or whether it just doesn't make sense.

On one hand, the champion could forgo their title for a World Title shot. On the other hand, there could be a Hulk Hogan-Ultimate Warrior type of situation.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how Lyra does in the Rumble.

