28-year-old WWE star costs Becky Lynch a major opportunity on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 20, 2025 03:00 GMT
Becky Lynch is a top star in WWE (Image via WWE.com)
Becky Lynch competed in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Unfortunately for her, she will not be part of the ladder match, as Lyra Valkyria eliminated her from contention.

It was a Triple Threat qualifying match, and the other competitors were Roxanne Perez and Natalya. The Queen of Harts locked The Man in a submission hold and tried to go for the Sharpshooter, but the latter reversed it into a Disarm-her. Roxy nailed Lynch with a hurricanrana, and Becky tried to hit Natalya with the Manhandle Slam but was unsuccessful.

Nattie kicked Roxanne Perez in the face, and the latter wiped out both WWE veterans with a dive to the outside. The Prodigy hit both stars with uppercuts in the corner, and Natalya took down The Man with a clothesline. She tried to lock both of her opponents in the Sharpshooter, but ate a kick. Roxanne superkicked Becky Lynch and performed a moonsault on Natalya for a two-count.

The Prodigy hit Lynch with a suplex, and Nattie powerbombed the multi-time women's champion. The Queen of Harts planted Roxy with a superplex and locked her in the Sharpshooter. Natalya went for another clothesline, and Becky hit her with a Manhandle Slam.

Lyra Valkyria came out and pulled Becky Lynch out of the ring. She attacked her and stopped her from going for the cover. Roxanne hit Natalya with Pop Rox and pinned the veteran to win the match.

Edited by Israel Lutete
