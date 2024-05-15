28-year-old WWE star crowned new champion; 77-day title reign comes to an end

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Charlie Dempsey was set to defend his Heritage Cup against Tony D'Angelo in the main event of the show. The former was champion for 77 days heading into the bout.

The two stars did a lot of mat wrestling after the bell rang. The Don hit a takedown and locked his opponent in a submission move, but the latter put his leg on the rope to break it up. Dempsey went for a headlock but Tony D'Angelo whipped him into the ropes and caught him with a hip toss. Charlie hit a shoulder tackle but Tony rolled him into a cover and won the first fall.

In the next round, Charlie Dempsey nailed The Don with multiple uppercuts and a boot to the midsection. Dempsey pulled out a double underhook suplex and immediately went for the armbar but the time elapsed. Dempsey worked on D'Angelo's arm, which he tried to injure during the match.

Later on, Charlie planted the WWE Superstar with a German Suplex and got the three count, winning his first fall. D'Angelo nailed his opponent with a powerbomb followed by more strikes. Tony then hit a spinebuster and went for the cover but it was too late, time was up.

Expand Tweet

A huge brawl broke out at ringside, and Charlie Dempsey tried to capitalize off of it but Tony D'Angelo nailed him with a Spinning Fisherman's Buster to win the match via pinfall. The 28-year-old star is now the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback