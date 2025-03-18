28-year-old WWE star hands Bayley a title match; The Role Model gives unexpected answer

Bayley is the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. She could add more gold to her long list of accolades, as Lyra Valkyria recently gave her title match.

The 28-year-old star still has to go through Raquel Rodriguez, as they will collide next week for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria lost to The Role Model several weeks ago in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

During a backstage segment after this week's episode of WWE RAW, Lyra Valkyria approached Bayley and told her that she never forgot about the loss, and she gave the latter a Women's Intercontinental Championship match. The Role Model didn't immediately say yes, as she told Lyra to focus on beating Raquel instead.

"I have to tell you something. I can't stop thinking about the fact that you beat me. And I saw what they did to you last week. So once I go through Raquel and beat her, I have to prove to myself that I can beat you too. So you want a title shot, you got it," said Lyra.

"Okay, I appreciate that champ, but, look, if I were you, I would focus on next week. I mean you saw what they did to me last week so focus on Raquel and then we'll see what happens, okay? I got my eye on them too don't worry about it. Goodluck," Bayley responded.

You can check out the clip below:

The match hasn't been made official yet, but if Bayley wins the title, she'll make even more history. And if she ends up winning the Women's Intercontinental Title someday in the future, she will have won everything in WWE.

