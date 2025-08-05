28-Year-Old WWE Star to Make RAW In-Ring Return After 273 Days Against Becky Lynch

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 05, 2025 05:16 GMT
Becky Lynch is a top star in WWE (Image via WWE.com)
Becky Lynch selected her next opponent during this week's episode of WWE RAW. She will face Maxxine Dupri next Monday, who will compete on the red brand for the first time this year.

The Man successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. As per the stipulation, the latter cannot challenge for the title again as long as Becky is champion.

Becky Lynch was involved in a confrontation with Nikki Bella in the ring on the latest episode of WWE RAW. She brought up the Hall of Famer's past with John Cena, which got a big reaction from the crowd. She then attacked Nikki Bella and immediately left the ring. A match between the two stars for the IC Title could happen soon.

The Man was then confronted by Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa after she went to the back. The Queen of Harts was not happy with Becky Lynch disrespecting Nikki, and she challenged her to a match for next week.

Becky accepted, but she chose Maxxine Dupri to be her opponent instead. Dupri's last match on RAW was on November 4 last year, which saw her compete in a battle royal that was won by IYO SKY.

Edited by Israel Lutete
