28-year-old WWE star returns to SmackDown after 84 days; gets attacked by top faction 

Dragon Lee made his WWE SmackDown return on the latest episode of the show during a match against Angel. His previous match on the blue brand took place on December 15 of last year, which was 84 days ago.

Although he had not been competing on SmackDown these past few weeks, he still had matches in NXT, as he was part of the NXT North American Championship picture. He failed to beat Oba Femi at NXT Vengeance Day to capture the belt.

Lee returned to the blue brand this week, and he was involved in a backstage segment with Legado Del Fantasma. The villainous group is feuding with the Latino World Order, which Lee is associated with, although he is not an official member.

Dragon Lee immediately took down Angel with a running dropkick after the bell rang. He hit another running dropkick while the latter was seated in the corner. Angel faked a leg injury during the match. Later on, Lee dropped the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion with a Powerbomb.

Dragon Lee managed to win the match via pinfall, but he was then attacked by Legado Del Fantasma after the bout. The Latino World Order did not come out to save Lee.

