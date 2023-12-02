WWE Superstar Santos Escobar faced Joaquin Wilde during this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Following Escobar's ruthless assault on Rey Mysterio a few weeks ago, Wilde sought retribution for the LWO leader in a singles match. Ahead of the showdown, Cathy Kelley interviewed Escobar, during which he vowed to put Wilde on the shelf just as he had done to Mysterio.

Wilde initiated the match with a flurry of dropkicks and a massive plancha, taking an aggressive stance. However, Escobar swiftly halted his momentum, applying a top wristlock. Despite Wilde managing to break free and land a powerful DDT, his efforts fell short as Escobar sealed the match with his devastating Phantom Driver finisher.

This was Escobar's second win within a week after he defeated Dragon Lee at Survivor Series last Saturday. In the aftermath of the bout, Escobar continued his vicious beatdown on Wilde. However, Dragon Lee rushed in to intervene, delivering a sharp dropkick and a subsequent slingshot kick to Escobar.

It will be interesting to see how the situation between the duo evolves in the coming weeks.

