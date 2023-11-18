28-year-old WWE star sends out a message to Snoop Dogg following his smoke-quitting phase

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin recently sent out a message to the American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg following his smoke-quitting phase.

The rapper recently took to his social media handle to declare that he would be quitting smoking. Apart from his extraordinary music, Dogg was also known for his smoke journey throughout the years. But now, at the age of 52, he has finally decided to give up on it and has thus requested the fans to support him during this phase.

Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a photo of himself joining hands and wrote a message beside it, stating that he had discussed his decision thoroughly with his family and would be finally giving up smoking.

"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," Snoop Dogg shared.

Reacting to Snoop Dogg's bold decision, WWE announcer Samantha Irvin shared her view on the same. Irvin reposted a recent photo of Dogg, where the latter is seen struggling during this journey. Commenting on the same, Irvin mentioned that it should not have been this bad for him to handle.

WWE star Samantha Irvin recently came out in support of Ricochet

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin recently came out in support of her real-life fiance, Ricochet.

Irvin had uploaded a photo of herself on social media, to which a fan responded to Ricochet's comment by calling the latter a 'mid-carder.' Despite Ricochet being with the Stamford-based company for over 5 years, he has received hate from the crowd very often, but with the constant support and appreciation from his real-life fiancee, he managed to survive it all.

Reacting to the negative comment, Irvin fired shots at the fan, stating how inspirational Ricochet has been throughout.

Irvin said:

"*a future WWE Hall of Famer, future Grand Slam Champ, a GOAT High Flyer, an internationally known elite athlete, an inspiration to millions in all age groups AND a man who was with me before it all started, believed in my dream & built me up the entire way through. fixed it! :)"

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Ricochet on the main roster in the near future.

