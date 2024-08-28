  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • 28-year-old WWE Superstar returns after being replaced in huge title opportunity

28-year-old WWE Superstar returns after being replaced in huge title opportunity

By Sheron
Modified Aug 28, 2024 01:10 GMT
WWE star lost a chance to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women
WWE star lost a chance to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship [Image Credits: WWE.com]

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw a 28-year-old superstar return to get revenge on for an unprovoked ambush last week. Notably, the attack forced her out of a major match to decide the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at No Mercy.

Karmen Petrovic was chosen for last week’s Six-Woman Gauntlet match by General Manager Ava via a lucky draw. However, this infuriated Izzi Dame, who believed she deserved to be in the match. Seeing Petrovic as her closest rival since they trained together, Dame ambushed her in the parking lot, rendering her unable to fight that night.

However, she wasn’t considered for the now-vacant spot by Ava, who didn’t want to reward such unruly behavior amongst other WWE stars. Instead, she gave the opportunity to Brinley Reece. While this infuriated Izzi Dame, Karmen Petrovic returned to get payback this week, winning the match after a close call.

also-read-trending Trending

Both WWE stars fought with visible animosity toward each other, with Dame trying to prove that she was stronger than Petrovic. She even tried to disrespect Petrovic by trying to pin her by placing her foot on her chest. However, the match ended with her taking the loss as Petrovic prevailed and successfully avenged herself.

It would be interesting to see if this would be a one-off match between these women or if they will lock horns in the future as well.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी