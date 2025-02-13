28-year WWE veteran was ready to retire; huge change took place

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 13, 2025 05:55 GMT
The star has talked about it (Image credit: WWE.com)

A 28-year WWE veteran was preparing to retire until a huge change occurred. The star has talked about it.

Pat McAfee's joining the WWE commentary team with Michael Cole was a huge change, making quite a difference in how shows were presented. The commentary team became much more fun. They didn't just tell the story as usual but had fun while doing it, drawing in the audience.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Michael Cole admitted that he was considering retiring from commentating after his long career and contemplating when he would do so until a big change happened: He was paired with Pat McAfee. Cole admitted that working alongside McAfee was a separate experience and they had developed quite the chemistry.

"I wasn’t quite sure [how much longer I wanted to commentate] until Pat McAfee came along. Pat really opened my eyes to a lot of different things. He made this fun, and we’ve also become really good friends and I think that’s helped our chemistry on the air. I’m having more of a blast now than I’ve ever had in 28 years here in WWE." [H/T Front Office Sports]

Michael Cole talked about how Pat McAfee had changed things for him in WWE

Michael Cole talked about how he had held every role possible in WWE. He had run the site and done quite a few things along with being an on-screen talent, but this was the first time he had so much fun in his career.

He talked about how he had evolved as a commentator alongside Pat McAfee.

"I’ve held just about every role. I was a manager, I ran the web site, I did all kinds of different things alongside being a talent. But I’ve never had this much fun in my career. When’s the last time you saw Michael Cole yeet’ing with Jey Uso? Or doing goofy stuff like that? It’s never happened, so it’s that evolution process I talked about earlier – being able to evolve in my career. I’ve made myself different than I was a couple of years ago." [H/T Front Office Sports]

The changes made a huge difference to Cole, and the commentator is better than ever in his current role.

Edited by Angana Roy
