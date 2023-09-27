29-year-old female star is unfortunately going through the "Ricochet pattern" in WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has drawn criticism for failing to capitalize on certain superstars' momentum, and it seems Zoey Stark might be the latest victim. Vince Russo recently opened up about how Stark was following Ricochet's path in WWE.

While he is considered one of the most proficient in-ring workers in WWE, Ricochet has not been able to establish himself as a main-event player in the company. The high-flyer has had some big moments on TV, but like many superstars, WWE hasn't elevated him to the next level. Vince Russo believed Zoey Stark was also experiencing the same unfortunate routine in the promotion.

Stark lost to Nia Jax on the latest RAW episode, and Russo was surprised that the booking team wasn't doing anything to follow up on the "Trish Stratus rub." He felt the promotion had just forgotten how to make top talents, as he explained on this week's Legion of RAW:

"I'm glad to see they really did something with the Trish Stratus rub on Zoey Stark. I mean, they really took advantage of it. How long ago was the Trish Stratus rub, bro? Three months? That's starting to pay huge dividends. It's the Ricochet pattern; it's the same exact thing. I don't understand how they forgot how to elevate people. How do you forget that?" [18:30 – 20:10]

How has Zoey Stark fared since moving to the WWE main roster?

Stark was amongst the NXT call-ups who were part of the Draft 2023, during which she was sent to the Monday Night RAW brand. The 29-year-old star aligned with Trish Stratus by coming to the Hall of Famer's aid during her Night of Champions match against Becky Lynch.

Stark continued to be Stratus' sidekick and accompanied the legend until the feud-ending match against Lynch inside the Steel Cage at Payback. The former NXT star turned babyface at the event as she attacked Stratus after getting insulted by her mentor.

The following weeks have seen Stark lose a couple of matches to Shayna Baszler before forming a promising alliance with the former UFC star. Despite allegedly getting rave reviews for her work backstage, her loss to Nia Jax on RAW seems like a setback for the young talent; at least, Vince Russo believes so. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.