29-year-old female WWE star suffers busted nose during a match; continues bout

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence took on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four in a tag team match. Henley suffered an injury during the bout.

Jacy and Jakara started things off. The latter took down the former with a clothesline before tagging in her partner. Lash delivered a few strikes to the mid-section after she entered the ring but Jayne tagged Fallon Henley, who locked Lash Legend in a sleeper hold.

Jakara Jackson tagged in and performed a move using her knee and took out Fallon with a jumping elbow. She then hit a dropkick and tagged Lash. Jayne also tagged in and she planted Lash Legend with a hurricanrana before quickly tagging out. Lash dropped both stars on the mat single-handedly.

Trending

Jakara wiped out the two Fatal Influence members with a suicide dive. In the ring, Lash took down Fallon Henley with a forearm and tossed her across the ring with a fallaway slam. She then hit Jacy Jayne with a backbreaker followed by a chokeslam, which only got a two-count. Fallon Henley seemingly broke her nose during the match on WWE NXT, but she still finished it.

Expand Tweet

Later on, Jakara Jackson hit a neckbreaker and tagged Lash Legend, who took out Jazmyn Nxy at ringside with a pump kick. The match ended with Fatal Influence getting the victory on WWE NXT this week via pinfall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback