  29-year-old female WWE star suffers busted nose during a match; continues bout

29-year-old female WWE star suffers busted nose during a match; continues bout

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 28, 2024 04:01 GMT
Two major WWE shows will take place this week (Images via WWE.com)

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence took on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four in a tag team match. Henley suffered an injury during the bout.

Jacy and Jakara started things off. The latter took down the former with a clothesline before tagging in her partner. Lash delivered a few strikes to the mid-section after she entered the ring but Jayne tagged Fallon Henley, who locked Lash Legend in a sleeper hold.

Jakara Jackson tagged in and performed a move using her knee and took out Fallon with a jumping elbow. She then hit a dropkick and tagged Lash. Jayne also tagged in and she planted Lash Legend with a hurricanrana before quickly tagging out. Lash dropped both stars on the mat single-handedly.

Jakara wiped out the two Fatal Influence members with a suicide dive. In the ring, Lash took down Fallon Henley with a forearm and tossed her across the ring with a fallaway slam. She then hit Jacy Jayne with a backbreaker followed by a chokeslam, which only got a two-count. Fallon Henley seemingly broke her nose during the match on WWE NXT, but she still finished it.

Later on, Jakara Jackson hit a neckbreaker and tagged Lash Legend, who took out Jazmyn Nxy at ringside with a pump kick. The match ended with Fatal Influence getting the victory on WWE NXT this week via pinfall.

Edited by Israel Lutete
