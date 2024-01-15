29-year-old former WWE Superstar felt like he was best friends with Vince McMahon

A former WWE Superstar considered himself best friends with Vince McMahon.

Lio Rush first signed with the WWE in 2017 and it didn't take long for him to get called up to the main roster where he was paired with Bobby Lashley. He was instrumental in Lashley's run at that time and his Man of the Hour persona was also quite impressive.

During his run in WWE, Lio Rush proved to be one of the fastest superstars in the ring and would perform moves never seen before. This made him a top star in the now-defunct cruiserweight division.

Rush's pairing with Lashley proved to be fruitful for the All Mighty as it catapulted him to the next level. However, their pairing was one of Vince's genius ideas. In a recent appearance on the Uncriptify podcast, Rush mentioned that his pairing with Bobby Lashley was Vince's idea and he enjoyed working with the former chairman. He also considered them to be best friends.

"That was his baby, that was his project. Me and Bobby was his creation," Rush said. "It was cool to be able to work with Vince week after week, and get that one-on-one time with him. And he loved it, he enjoyed it. He loved what we were doing. I don't know if he felt we were best friends, but I felt like we were best friends." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Lio Rush reveals how Vince McMahon inspired his on-screen persona

Lio Rush's Man of the Hour character helped him get a lot of heat from the fans. It was his best work during his time in the company that showcased a different side of him.

In the same podcast, Rush revealed that his character drew some inspiration from Mr. McMahon's onscreen persona.

"You want to make him proud. You want to show him that you are that larger-than-life character that he wants on-screen. I definitely feel like there was some influence and some motivation there when it came to the Man of the Hour persona." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see if Lio Rush will ever make his return to the WWE now that Triple H is in charge.

What do you make of Lio Rush's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

